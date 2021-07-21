Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) to Sell

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. 440,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,405. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 363.37% and a negative net margin of 635.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

