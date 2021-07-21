Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 343.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

