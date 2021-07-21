Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Sell

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $508.25 million, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 459.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 71,858 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,603 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 28,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

