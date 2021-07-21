Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Hold

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. "

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,394,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,960,000 after buying an additional 458,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,296,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000,000 after buying an additional 444,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

