Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) to Hold

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,909,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,414,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

