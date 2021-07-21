Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) to “Buy”

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

NASDAQ:BFC traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $70.21. 5,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.75. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. Research analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank First during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

