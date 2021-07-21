Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to “Buy”

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

