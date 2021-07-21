Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FULC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.11.

FULC opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $327.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter G. Thomson sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total transaction of $26,381,717.00. Insiders bought 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 384,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.