Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Panmure Gordon upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

OXBDF opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -177.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Biomedica (OXBDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.