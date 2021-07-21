Zacks Investment Research Upgrades W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since its inception. Discoveries in those fields will likely boost the company’s production further. Notably, the region provides low decline rates, world-class permeability and significant potential reserves that are untapped. The company is growing its presence in deepwater GoM fields, wherein output has increased more than 500% and proved reserves have surged nearly 900% over the past eight years. The deep-water discoveries made in recent years have enhanced the company’s prospects. Notably, the faster vaccine rollout will possibly help the economy recover strongly this year, thereby, aiding fuel demand. Thus, the rising demand and the drastic improvement in oil prices will aid its bottom line.”

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 3.25.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

