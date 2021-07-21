Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Norman Gennaro Sells 5,000 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $688,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $702,050.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $668,400.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $138.64 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.19 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

