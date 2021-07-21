ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Hits $0.0014

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,051.95 and $15.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00048299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014193 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $260.80 or 0.00805436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

