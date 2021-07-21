Zimmer Partners LP Acquires 1,001,000 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 105.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001,000 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty accounts for approximately 1.7% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $127,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

KRC stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

