Zimmer Partners LP Cuts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Zimmer Partners LP cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 603,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469,390 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $36,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

CMS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 33,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,913. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

