Zimmer Partners LP Sells 641,998 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Zimmer Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 641,998 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.28% of Ameren worth $57,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. ADE LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 72.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.87. 16,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,241. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

