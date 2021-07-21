Zimmer Partners LP Takes $44.20 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,648,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,196,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in The AES by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 603,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The AES by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 207,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.
About The AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
