Zimmer Partners LP Takes $44.20 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,648,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,196,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in The AES by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 603,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The AES by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 207,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

AES stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. 124,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,618. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.