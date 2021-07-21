ZumCoin Trading 43.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 43.7% against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $642,437.45 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.