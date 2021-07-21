Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.63 and last traded at $38.63. Approximately 2,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 342,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

