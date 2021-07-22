-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. Amarin reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

