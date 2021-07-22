-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Myriad Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,773.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,428 shares of company stock valued at $9,200,150. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after buying an additional 453,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.86.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.