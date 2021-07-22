-$0.12 EPS Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBIO stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,737. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.54.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

