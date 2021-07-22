-$0.13 EPS Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. NOV’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $14.02 on Monday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in NOV by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in NOV by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in NOV by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

