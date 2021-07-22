$0.15 EPS Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Radware posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,471. Radware has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 133.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radware by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Radware by 799.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radware during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

