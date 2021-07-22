$0.30 EPS Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LXFR. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,150. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Luxfer by 54.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Luxfer by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

