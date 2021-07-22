$0.38 EPS Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.34. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,562 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,654 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 207.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com stock opened at $82.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.65.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

