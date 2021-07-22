$0.45 EPS Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. The First of Long Island also posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 55.8% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 98,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 159.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $512.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

