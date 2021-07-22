$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

CAG opened at $34.52 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,829,063 shares of company stock worth $106,355,714 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,586,000 after acquiring an additional 317,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 860,057 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

