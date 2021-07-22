$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Cisco Systems reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.54. 15,613,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,062,479. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

