$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. 54,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,214. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $45,884. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,768,000 after acquiring an additional 364,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,412,000 after acquiring an additional 190,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,240,000 after acquiring an additional 722,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

