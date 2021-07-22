$0.84 EPS Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. Overstock.com also reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Shares of OSTK stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.11. 822,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,254. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.85.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after purchasing an additional 265,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,783,000 after acquiring an additional 55,383 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 503,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

