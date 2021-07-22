0xcert (ZXC) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $852,932.97 and $1,993.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00047781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.89 or 0.00830638 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

