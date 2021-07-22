$1.00 EPS Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Apple reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.18. 2,868,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,080,976. Apple has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.