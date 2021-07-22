$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

WASH opened at $51.07 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $257,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.