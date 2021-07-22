$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.42. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,022,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,938,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after buying an additional 527,958 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,477,000 after purchasing an additional 477,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 345,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

