10,000 Shares in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Purchased by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,981,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,318,000. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,442,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.70. 128,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,799. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29. Immunocore Holdings plc has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.