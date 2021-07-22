10,950 Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $650,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 126,067 shares of company stock worth $1,320,250 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPNT stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

