1,199 Shares in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Construction Partners by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

