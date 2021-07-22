140,577 Shares in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Qudian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,983,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 827,977 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,852,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 808,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 622,579 shares in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QD stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $521.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Qudian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a current ratio of 23.71.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 15.24%.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

