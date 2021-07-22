150,000 Shares in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) Bought by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGAU remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

