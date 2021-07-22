$17.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will post $17.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.50 billion and the lowest is $16.82 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $11.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $74.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $78.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.51 billion to $79.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 111.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $229.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

