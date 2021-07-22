18,175 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,644,000 after purchasing an additional 140,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,718.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 125,269 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $15,165,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $8,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter.

RYT traded up $4.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.21. 31,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,638. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $200.05 and a 1 year high of $294.63.

