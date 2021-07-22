1,900 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Purchased by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in RingCentral by 965.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNG opened at $267.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,071.00 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.60.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

