$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. Oshkosh posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $158,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OSK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.59. The stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,098. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.