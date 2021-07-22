$2.88 EPS Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.98. Primerica reported earnings per share of $2.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%.

PRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $175,142.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRI traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $145.41. 384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,393. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

