200,000 Shares in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Acquired by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $20,404,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $3,880,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $3,511,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GMBT opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

