$22.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report $22.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.08 billion and the lowest is $21.23 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $16.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $126.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.52 billion to $129.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $150.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.04 billion to $157.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 1,206,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,719,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,601,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

