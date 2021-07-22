224,710 Shares in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 224,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings V by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

Shares of Gores Holdings V stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $21.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.