226,501 Shares in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Acquired by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 226,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.13% of Hyliion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYLN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1,114.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,497,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,625. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 53,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.79. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

