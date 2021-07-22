244,093 Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 244,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

Shares of TBCPU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

