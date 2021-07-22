25,000 Shares in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 1,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOAC stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

